$0.00846

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.007

24h high

$0.008

The live Reddio price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $25.86M. The table above accurately updates our RDO price in real time. The price of RDO is up 5.92% since last hour, up 8.36% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $84.63M. RDO has a circulating supply of 1.90B coins and a max supply of 10.00B RDO.

Reddio Stats

What is the market cap of Reddio?

The current market cap of Reddio is $15.96M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Reddio?

Currently, 3.06B of RDO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $25.86M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 8.36%.

What is the current price of Reddio?

The price of 1 Reddio currently costs $0.008.

How many Reddio are there?

The current circulating supply of Reddio is 1.90B. This is the total amount of RDO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Reddio?

Reddio (RDO) currently ranks 1299 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 15.96M

8.36 %

Market Cap Rank

#1299

24H Volume

$ 25.86M

Circulating Supply

1,900,000,000

