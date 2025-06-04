2025 has facilitated unprecedented growth in generative AI adoption. By late 2024, over 71% of companies were using generative AI in some form, a massive jump from 33% the year prior. Tools like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and open-source models have proliferated, with potentially billions now leveraging AI chat bots. In Q1 2025, OpenAI’s release of the o3 & o4 models marked another leap, touted as a multimodal “reasoning” model capable of breaking responses into smaller components, testing different approaches, and validating solutions until reaching a final output.