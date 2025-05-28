realm

$0.00728

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.005

24h high

$0.007

The live Realm price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $119.90K. The table above accurately updates our REALM price in real time. The price of REALM is up 1.69% since last hour, up 33.71% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.28M. REALM has a circulating supply of 879.41M coins and a max supply of 1.00B REALM.

Realm Stats

What is the market cap of Realm?

The current market cap of Realm is $6.41M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Realm?

Currently, 16.47M of REALM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $119.90K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 33.71%.

What is the current price of Realm?

The price of 1 Realm currently costs $0.007.

How many Realm are there?

The current circulating supply of Realm is 879.41M. This is the total amount of REALM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Realm?

Realm (REALM) currently ranks 1700 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 6.41M

33.71 %

Market Cap Rank

#1700

24H Volume

$ 119.90K

Circulating Supply

880,000,000

