redo

Resistance DogREDO

Live Resistance Dog price updates and the latest Resistance Dog news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0794

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.08

24h high

$0.09

VS
USD
BTC

The live Resistance Dog price today is $0.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.21M. The table above accurately updates our REDO price in real time. The price of REDO is up 2.00% since last hour, up 4.28% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.94M. REDO has a circulating supply of 100.00M coins and a max supply of 100.00M REDO.

Resistance Dog Stats

What is the market cap of Resistance Dog?

The current market cap of Resistance Dog is $7.95M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Resistance Dog?

Currently, 15.26M of REDO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.21M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 4.28%.

What is the current price of Resistance Dog?

The price of 1 Resistance Dog currently costs $0.08.

How many Resistance Dog are there?

The current circulating supply of Resistance Dog is 100.00M. This is the total amount of REDO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Resistance Dog?

Resistance Dog (REDO) currently ranks 1739 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.95M

4.28 %

Market Cap Rank

#1739

24H Volume

$ 1.21M

Circulating Supply

100,000,000

latest Resistance Dog news