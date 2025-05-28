rei

The live Rei price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $602.08K. The table above accurately updates our REI price in real time. The price of REI is up 2.73% since last hour, up 5.30% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $67.93M. REI has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B REI.

What is the market cap of Rei?

The current market cap of Rei is $67.95M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Rei?

Currently, 8.86M of REI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $602.08K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 5.30%.

What is the current price of Rei?

The price of 1 Rei currently costs $0.07.

How many Rei are there?

The current circulating supply of Rei is 1.00B. This is the total amount of REI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Rei?

Rei (REI) currently ranks 629 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 67.95M

5.30 %

Market Cap Rank

#629

24H Volume

$ 602.08K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

