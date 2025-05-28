rekt

$0.000000283

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0000003

24h high

$0.0000003

VS
USD
BTC

The live Rekt price today is $0.0000003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $577.53K. The table above accurately updates our REKT price in real time. The price of REKT is down -0.06% since last hour, up 3.11% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $119.11M. REKT has a circulating supply of 420.69T coins and a max supply of 420.69T REKT.

Rekt Stats

What is the market cap of Rekt?

The current market cap of Rekt is $119.10M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Rekt?

Currently, 2.04T of REKT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $577.53K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.11%.

What is the current price of Rekt?

The price of 1 Rekt currently costs $0.0000003.

How many Rekt are there?

The current circulating supply of Rekt is 420.69T. This is the total amount of REKT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Rekt?

Rekt (REKT) currently ranks 433 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 119.10M

3.11 %

Market Cap Rank

#433

24H Volume

$ 577.53K

Circulating Supply

420,000,000,000,000

