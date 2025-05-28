RektREKT
Live Rekt price updates and the latest Rekt news.
price
sponsored by
$0.000000283
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.0000003
24h high
$0.0000003
The live Rekt price today is $0.0000003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $577.53K. The table above accurately updates our REKT price in real time. The price of REKT is down -0.06% since last hour, up 3.11% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $119.11M. REKT has a circulating supply of 420.69T coins and a max supply of 420.69T REKT.
Rekt Stats
What is the market cap of Rekt?
The current market cap of Rekt is $119.10M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Rekt?
Currently, 2.04T of REKT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $577.53K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.11%.
What is the current price of Rekt?
The price of 1 Rekt currently costs $0.0000003.
How many Rekt are there?
The current circulating supply of Rekt is 420.69T. This is the total amount of REKT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Rekt?
Rekt (REKT) currently ranks 433 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 119.10M
3.11 %
#433
$ 577.53K
420,000,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/