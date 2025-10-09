AugurREP
$1.36
$0
(0%)
24h low
$1.27
24h high
$1.42
The live Augur price today is $1.36 with a 24-hour trading volume of $206.94K. The table above accurately updates our REP price in real time. The price of REP is up 0.72% since last hour, up 6.84% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.00M. REP has a circulating supply of 8.09M coins and a max supply of 8.09M REP.
What is Augur?
Augur Stats
What is the market cap of Augur?
The current market cap of Augur is $11.00M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Augur?
Currently, 152.16K of REP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $206.94K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 6.84%.
What is the current price of Augur?
The price of 1 Augur currently costs $1.36.
How many Augur are there?
The current circulating supply of Augur is 8.09M. This is the total amount of REP that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Augur?
Augur (REP) currently ranks 1744 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 11.00M
6.84 %
#1744
$ 206.94K
8,100,000
