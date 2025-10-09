$1.36 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $1.27 24h high $1.42

The live Augur price today is $1.36 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 206.94K. The table above accurately updates our REP price in real time. The price of REP is up 0.72% since last hour, up 6.84% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 11.00M. REP has a circulating supply of 8.09M coins and a max supply of 8.09M REP .