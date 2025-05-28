Request is a decentralized network that facilitates the creation, sharing or fulfillment of payment requests. All of the information is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. The platform allows anyone to write on their Request Ledger and create a payment request. The payment request is then detected by the recipient (via a wallet or via a financial application) monitoring the network. The request is paid instantaneously post-application of required trade laws, taxes and advanced payment terms. To prevent malicious use, the network charges a miner fee when a new payment is created. The collected fees are stored on an Ethereum smart contract and burned periodically to lower the amount of REQ tokens in existence. While the tokens are burnt on the Ethereum mainnet, Request uses xDai Stable Chain to process transaction by locking them in a contract before being moved back to Etherum mainet for burning.