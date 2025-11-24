Renewable EnergyRET
Live Renewable Energy price updates and the latest Renewable Energy news.
price
sponsored by
$0.000000000629
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.0000000002
24h high
$0.0000000003
The live Renewable Energy price today is $0.0000000006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.44M. The table above accurately updates our RET price in real time. The price of RET is up 4.75K% since last hour, up 1.84K% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $16.87M. RET has a circulating supply of 19,090.48T coins and a max supply of 26,793.18T RET.
Renewable Energy Stats
What is the market cap of Renewable Energy?
The current market cap of Renewable Energy is $13.12M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Renewable Energy?
Currently, 5470.73T of RET were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.44M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1837.75%.
What is the current price of Renewable Energy?
The price of 1 Renewable Energy currently costs $0.0000000006.
How many Renewable Energy are there?
The current circulating supply of Renewable Energy is 19,090.48T. This is the total amount of RET that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Renewable Energy?
Renewable Energy (RET) currently ranks 1183 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 13.12M
1.84K %
#1183
$ 3.44M
19,000,000,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Bonk launched at the end of 2022 amid Solana’s post-FTX slump
by Danny K
/
Research
Nubank has scaled to 127M customers with a sub-$1 cost-to-serve, driving industry-leading profitability and a 31% ROE. Its model blends rapid monetization, strong operating leverage, and expanding verticals, from AI-driven lending to crypto, insurance, telco, and premium offerings like Ultravioleta. With 6.6M crypto users and new stablecoin payment pilots, Nu is becoming a major digital-asset gateway in LATAM. Despite rising NPLs and rate volatility, its efficiency and growth momentum support upside potential.