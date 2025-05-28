retard

retardcoinRETARD

Live retardcoin price updates and the latest retardcoin news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00819

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.007

24h high

$0.009

VS
USD
BTC

The live retardcoin price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.60M. The table above accurately updates our RETARD price in real time. The price of RETARD is down -1.16% since last hour, up 3.98% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.19M. RETARD has a circulating supply of 999.96M coins and a max supply of 999.96M RETARD.

retardcoin Stats

What is the market cap of retardcoin?

The current market cap of retardcoin is $8.19M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of retardcoin?

Currently, 195.18M of RETARD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.60M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.98%.

What is the current price of retardcoin?

The price of 1 retardcoin currently costs $0.008.

How many retardcoin are there?

The current circulating supply of retardcoin is 999.96M. This is the total amount of RETARD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of retardcoin?

retardcoin (RETARD) currently ranks 1688 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.19M

3.98 %

Market Cap Rank

#1688

24H Volume

$ 1.60M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest retardcoin news