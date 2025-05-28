retire

$0.00977

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.001

24h high

$0.02

The live The Last Play price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $43.57M. The table above accurately updates our RETIRE price in real time. The price of RETIRE is up 48.38% since last hour, up 698.24% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.77M. RETIRE has a circulating supply of 999.87M coins and a max supply of 999.87M RETIRE.

The Last Play Stats

What is the market cap of The Last Play?

The current market cap of The Last Play is $10.94M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of The Last Play?

Currently, 4.46B of RETIRE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $43.57M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 698.24%.

What is the current price of The Last Play?

The price of 1 The Last Play currently costs $0.01.

How many The Last Play are there?

The current circulating supply of The Last Play is 999.87M. This is the total amount of RETIRE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of The Last Play?

The Last Play (RETIRE) currently ranks 1673 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 10.94M

698.24 %

Market Cap Rank

#1673

24H Volume

$ 43.57M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

