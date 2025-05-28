reusd

$0.99

The live Resupply USD price today is $0.99 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.01M. The table above accurately updates our REUSD price in real time. The price of REUSD is down -0.06% since last hour, down -0.04% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $123.25M. REUSD has a circulating supply of 124.51M coins and a max supply of 124.51M REUSD.

The current market cap of Resupply USD is $123.25M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

Currently, 6.07M of REUSD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.01M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.04%.

The price of 1 Resupply USD currently costs $0.99.

The current circulating supply of Resupply USD is 124.51M. This is the total amount of REUSD that is available.

Resupply USD (REUSD) currently ranks 425 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

