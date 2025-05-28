REV3ALREV3L
Live REV3AL price updates and the latest REV3AL news.
$0.0392
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.007
24h high
$0.04
The live REV3AL price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $256.85K. The table above accurately updates our REV3L price in real time. The price of REV3L is up 439.06% since last hour, up 393.11% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $39.18M. REV3L has a circulating supply of 417.49M coins and a max supply of 1.00B REV3L.
REV3AL Stats
What is the market cap of REV3AL?
The current market cap of REV3AL is $16.38M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of REV3AL?
Currently, 6.56M of REV3L were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $256.85K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 393.11%.
What is the current price of REV3AL?
The price of 1 REV3AL currently costs $0.04.
How many REV3AL are there?
The current circulating supply of REV3AL is 417.49M. This is the total amount of REV3L that is available.
What is the relative popularity of REV3AL?
REV3AL (REV3L) currently ranks 1388 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 16.38M
393.11 %
#1388
$ 256.85K
420,000,000
