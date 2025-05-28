rex

$0.021

The live REVOX price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $17.33M. The table above accurately updates our REX price in real time. The price of REX is down -0.10% since last hour, down -1.53% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $62.87M. REX has a circulating supply of 1.99B coins and a max supply of 3.00B REX.

REVOX Stats

What is the market cap of REVOX?

The current market cap of REVOX is $41.54M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of REVOX?

Currently, 826.93M of REX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $17.33M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.53%.

What is the current price of REVOX?

The price of 1 REVOX currently costs $0.02.

How many REVOX are there?

The current circulating supply of REVOX is 1.99B. This is the total amount of REX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of REVOX?

REVOX (REX) currently ranks 809 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 41.54M

-1.53 %

Market Cap Rank

#809

24H Volume

$ 17.33M

Circulating Supply

2,000,000,000

