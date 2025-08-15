rex33

$0.336

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.33

24h high

$0.35

The live Etherex Liquid Staking Token price today is $0.34 with a 24-hour trading volume of $537.76K. The table above accurately updates our REX33 price in real time. The price of REX33 is down -1.54% since last hour, up 0.12% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $22.20M. REX33 has a circulating supply of 66.10M coins and a max supply of 66.10M REX33.

Etherex Liquid Staking Token Stats

What is the market cap of Etherex Liquid Staking Token?

The current market cap of Etherex Liquid Staking Token is $22.17M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Etherex Liquid Staking Token?

Currently, 1.60M of REX33 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $537.76K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.12%.

What is the current price of Etherex Liquid Staking Token?

The price of 1 Etherex Liquid Staking Token currently costs $0.34.

How many Etherex Liquid Staking Token are there?

The current circulating supply of Etherex Liquid Staking Token is 66.10M. This is the total amount of REX33 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Etherex Liquid Staking Token?

Etherex Liquid Staking Token (REX33) currently ranks 1246 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 22.17M

0.12 %

Market Cap Rank

#1246

24H Volume

$ 537.76K

Circulating Supply

66,000,000

