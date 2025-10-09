$0.0000000113 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.000000004 24h high $0.00000002

The live Ribbit Meme price today is $0.00000001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.65M. The table above accurately updates our RIBBIT price in real time. The price of RIBBIT is down -6.14% since last hour, up 168.44% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 4.75M. RIBBIT has a circulating supply of 420.69T coins and a max supply of 420.69T RIBBIT .