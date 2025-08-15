rice

$0.0591

The live Rice AI price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.86M. The table above accurately updates our RICE price in real time. The price of RICE is up 6.26% since last hour, up 6.26% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $59.10M. RICE has a circulating supply of 187.08M coins and a max supply of 1.00B RICE.

Rice AI Stats

What is the market cap of Rice AI?

The current market cap of Rice AI is $11.06M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Rice AI?

Currently, 99.15M of RICE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.86M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 6.26%.

What is the current price of Rice AI?

The price of 1 Rice AI currently costs $0.06.

How many Rice AI are there?

The current circulating supply of Rice AI is 187.08M. This is the total amount of RICE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Rice AI?

Rice AI (RICE) currently ranks 1650 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.06M

6.26 %

Market Cap Rank

#1650

24H Volume

$ 5.86M

Circulating Supply

190,000,000

