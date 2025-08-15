Rice AIRICE
Live Rice AI price updates and the latest Rice AI news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0591
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.05
24h high
$0.08
The live Rice AI price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.86M. The table above accurately updates our RICE price in real time. The price of RICE is up 6.26% since last hour, up 6.26% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $59.10M. RICE has a circulating supply of 187.08M coins and a max supply of 1.00B RICE.
Rice AI Stats
What is the market cap of Rice AI?
The current market cap of Rice AI is $11.06M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Rice AI?
Currently, 99.15M of RICE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.86M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 6.26%.
What is the current price of Rice AI?
The price of 1 Rice AI currently costs $0.06.
How many Rice AI are there?
The current circulating supply of Rice AI is 187.08M. This is the total amount of RICE that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Rice AI?
Rice AI (RICE) currently ranks 1650 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 11.06M
6.26 %
#1650
$ 5.86M
190,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
The dynamic between Ethena, Pendle and Aave exhibits a mutually-beneficial relationship, where the offerings of each business grows the top lines of every party in this exchange. Pendle sits at the intersection of YBA issuers (Ethena) and money markets (Aave), demonstrating heightened utilization rates of YBAs, where the PTs then exhibit profound utilization as collateral. YBA issuers see Pendle as a premier go-to-market venue, often underwriting incentives for liquidity on the market and solving for Pendle’s supply side, while money markets view PTs as attractive collateral types to lend against, solving for Pendle’s demand side. PTs represent a highly profitable collateral listing for Aave, with depositors maxing out the available borrow capacity. Pendle’s recent launch of Boros may now present the most material growth vector beyond what is currently exhibited on V2 markets, offering the ability to price yield, spreads, and duration risk across various points in time out into the future.
/
Research
Felix and HyperLend have emerged as HyperEVM’s dominant lending venues, growing TVL from under $30M and $10M, respectively, to over $400M. Built on Morpho and Aave architectures, they combine secure vanilla markets with higher-yield active strategies, many boosted by ecosystem points and Kinetiq’s KHYPE collateral. Even in conservative scenarios, base lending yields outperform DeFi benchmarks, while advanced loops and CDP strategies offer triple-digit APYs, positioning both protocols to capture significant upside as Hyperliquid matures.
/