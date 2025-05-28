riko

$0.0109

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live RIKO price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.25M. The table above accurately updates our RIKO price in real time. The price of RIKO is down -7.00% since last hour, down -2.16% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.87M. RIKO has a circulating supply of 574.21M coins and a max supply of 1.00B RIKO.

RIKO Stats

What is the market cap of RIKO?

The current market cap of RIKO is $6.38M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of RIKO?

Currently, 206.62M of RIKO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.25M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.16%.

What is the current price of RIKO?

The price of 1 RIKO currently costs $0.01.

How many RIKO are there?

The current circulating supply of RIKO is 574.21M. This is the total amount of RIKO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of RIKO?

RIKO (RIKO) currently ranks 1732 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.38M

-2.16 %

Market Cap Rank

#1732

24H Volume

$ 2.25M

Circulating Supply

570,000,000

