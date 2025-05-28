rio

$0.33

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.31

24h high

$0.33

The live Realio Network Token price today is $0.33 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.88M. The table above accurately updates our RIO price in real time. The price of RIO is up 2.57% since last hour, up 0.77% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $23.99M. RIO has a circulating supply of 72.62M coins and a max supply of 72.62M RIO.

Realio Network Token Stats

What is the market cap of Realio Network Token?

The current market cap of Realio Network Token is $23.84M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Realio Network Token?

Currently, 5.68M of RIO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.88M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.77%.

What is the current price of Realio Network Token?

The price of 1 Realio Network Token currently costs $0.33.

How many Realio Network Token are there?

The current circulating supply of Realio Network Token is 72.62M. This is the total amount of RIO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Realio Network Token?

Realio Network Token (RIO) currently ranks 1112 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 23.84M

0.77 %

Market Cap Rank

#1112

24H Volume

$ 1.88M

Circulating Supply

73,000,000

