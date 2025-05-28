Rivalz NetworkRIZ
Live Rivalz Network price updates and the latest Rivalz Network news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00284
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.002
24h high
$0.004
The live Rivalz Network price today is $0.003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.76M. The table above accurately updates our RIZ price in real time. The price of RIZ is down -10.45% since last hour, up 24.54% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $14.05M. RIZ has a circulating supply of 2.39B coins and a max supply of 4.95B RIZ.
Rivalz Network Stats
What is the market cap of Rivalz Network?
The current market cap of Rivalz Network is $7.07M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Rivalz Network?
Currently, 1.68B of RIZ were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.76M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 24.54%.
What is the current price of Rivalz Network?
The price of 1 Rivalz Network currently costs $0.003.
How many Rivalz Network are there?
The current circulating supply of Rivalz Network is 2.39B. This is the total amount of RIZ that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Rivalz Network?
Rivalz Network (RIZ) currently ranks 1619 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 7.07M
24.54 %
#1619
$ 4.76M
2,400,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/