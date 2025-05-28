riz

The live Rivalz Network price today is $0.003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.76M. The table above accurately updates our RIZ price in real time. The price of RIZ is down -10.45% since last hour, up 24.54% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $14.05M. RIZ has a circulating supply of 2.39B coins and a max supply of 4.95B RIZ.

Rivalz Network Stats

What is the market cap of Rivalz Network?

The current market cap of Rivalz Network is $7.07M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Rivalz Network?

Currently, 1.68B of RIZ were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.76M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 24.54%.

What is the current price of Rivalz Network?

The price of 1 Rivalz Network currently costs $0.003.

How many Rivalz Network are there?

The current circulating supply of Rivalz Network is 2.39B. This is the total amount of RIZ that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Rivalz Network?

Rivalz Network (RIZ) currently ranks 1619 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.07M

24.54 %

Market Cap Rank

#1619

24H Volume

$ 4.76M

Circulating Supply

2,400,000,000

