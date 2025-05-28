rize

RIZERIZE

Live RIZE price updates and the latest RIZE news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.061

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.06

24h high

$0.06

VS
USD
BTC

The live RIZE price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $230.50K. The table above accurately updates our RIZE price in real time. The price of RIZE is down -0.12% since last hour, down -5.74% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $304.78M. RIZE has a circulating supply of 850.00M coins and a max supply of 5.00B RIZE.

RIZE Stats

What is the market cap of RIZE?

The current market cap of RIZE is $51.82M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of RIZE?

Currently, 3.78M of RIZE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $230.50K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -5.74%.

What is the current price of RIZE?

The price of 1 RIZE currently costs $0.06.

How many RIZE are there?

The current circulating supply of RIZE is 850.00M. This is the total amount of RIZE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of RIZE?

RIZE (RIZE) currently ranks 722 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 51.82M

-5.74 %

Market Cap Rank

#722

24H Volume

$ 230.50K

Circulating Supply

850,000,000

latest RIZE news