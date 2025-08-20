rizzmas

$0.0000205

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.00002

24h high

$0.00002

VS
USD
BTC

The live Rizzmas price today is $0.00002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $729.28K. The table above accurately updates our RIZZMAS price in real time. The price of RIZZMAS is up 4.92% since last hour, up 22.51% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.18M. RIZZMAS has a circulating supply of 496.60B coins and a max supply of 496.60B RIZZMAS.

Rizzmas Stats

What is the market cap of Rizzmas?

The current market cap of Rizzmas is $10.62M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Rizzmas?

Currently, 35.59B of RIZZMAS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $729.28K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 22.51%.

What is the current price of Rizzmas?

The price of 1 Rizzmas currently costs $0.00002.

How many Rizzmas are there?

The current circulating supply of Rizzmas is 496.60B. This is the total amount of RIZZMAS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Rizzmas?

Rizzmas (RIZZMAS) currently ranks 1738 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.62M

22.51 %

Market Cap Rank

#1738

24H Volume

$ 729.28K

Circulating Supply

500,000,000,000

