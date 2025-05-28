rlb

Rollbit CoinRLB

Live Rollbit Coin price updates and the latest Rollbit Coin news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0647

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.06

24h high

$0.06

VS
USD
BTC

The live Rollbit Coin price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $216.05K. The table above accurately updates our RLB price in real time. The price of RLB is down -0.01% since last hour, up 2.44% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $134.87M. RLB has a circulating supply of 2.09B coins and a max supply of 2.09B RLB.

Rollbit Coin Stats

What is the market cap of Rollbit Coin?

The current market cap of Rollbit Coin is $135.43M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Rollbit Coin?

Currently, 3.34M of RLB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $216.05K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.44%.

What is the current price of Rollbit Coin?

The price of 1 Rollbit Coin currently costs $0.06.

How many Rollbit Coin are there?

The current circulating supply of Rollbit Coin is 2.09B. This is the total amount of RLB that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Rollbit Coin?

Rollbit Coin (RLB) currently ranks 394 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 135.43M

2.44 %

Market Cap Rank

#394

24H Volume

$ 216.05K

Circulating Supply

2,100,000,000

latest Rollbit Coin news