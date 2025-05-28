The iExec network provides computational resources to decentralized applications that wish to use them. The medium of exchange for the computational resources to be used must be paid using the RLC token. For example, if someone wished to run a decentralized application, without using typical computational resources from the likes of AWS, Azure, or any other big tech cloud provider, they can rent computational resources from the iExec network. The iExec network is comprised of Desktop Grid computing, also known as “volunteer computing”, where unused computational resources on the network can be used by applications, and platforms alike. All payments for computational resources utilize the RLC token as the medium of exchange.