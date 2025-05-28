rlp

Resolv RLPRLP

Live Resolv RLP price updates and the latest Resolv RLP news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$1.19

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.18

24h high

$1.19

VS
USD
BTC

The live Resolv RLP price today is $1.19 with a 24-hour trading volume of $17.71K. The table above accurately updates our RLP price in real time. The price of RLP is up 0.01% since last hour, up 0.48% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $163.44M. RLP has a circulating supply of 137.35M coins and a max supply of 137.35M RLP.

Resolv RLP Stats

What is the market cap of Resolv RLP?

The current market cap of Resolv RLP is $163.19M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Resolv RLP?

Currently, 14.88K of RLP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $17.71K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.48%.

What is the current price of Resolv RLP?

The price of 1 Resolv RLP currently costs $1.19.

How many Resolv RLP are there?

The current circulating supply of Resolv RLP is 137.35M. This is the total amount of RLP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Resolv RLP?

Resolv RLP (RLP) currently ranks 357 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 163.19M

0.48 %

Market Cap Rank

#357

24H Volume

$ 17.71K

Circulating Supply

140,000,000

latest Resolv RLP news