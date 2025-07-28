Overview Rally enables creators, artists, athletes, and brands ('creators' for short) to launch their own cryptocurrencies (Creator Coins) to strengthen fan engagement and tap into new monetization opportunities. As it stands, creators have difficulty monetizing their fan base, let alone in a way that is mutually beneficial to fans. Rally aims to fix this problem. At the same time, Creator Coins can be bought by fans and see them rise in value as the creator accrues a larger fan base. Not only does the token accrue in value, but it can also be used to signify a level of commitment/fandom, tiered access to special content, early access or be used to purchase NFT’s issued by the creator.