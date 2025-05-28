rmt

$0.00143

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.001

24h high

$0.002

The live Remint price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $512.75K. The table above accurately updates our RMT price in real time. The price of RMT is down -15.00% since last hour, up 42.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $143.28M. RMT has a circulating supply of 99.99B coins and a max supply of 99.99B RMT.

Remint Stats

What is the market cap of Remint?

The current market cap of Remint is $148.03M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Remint?

Currently, 357.83M of RMT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $512.75K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 42.01%.

What is the current price of Remint?

The price of 1 Remint currently costs $0.001.

How many Remint are there?

The current circulating supply of Remint is 99.99B. This is the total amount of RMT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Remint?

Remint (RMT) currently ranks 452 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 148.03M

42.01 %

Market Cap Rank

#452

24H Volume

$ 512.75K

Circulating Supply

100,000,000,000

