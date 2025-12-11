ReentalRNT
price
$0.213
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.19
24h high
$0.28
The live Reental price today is $0.21 with a 24-hour trading volume of $68.06K. The table above accurately updates our RNT price in real time. The price of RNT is down -13.58% since last hour, up 14.98% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $42.54M. RNT has a circulating supply of 40.53M coins and a max supply of 199.90M RNT.
Reental Stats
What is the market cap of Reental?
The current market cap of Reental is $14.52M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Reental?
Currently, 319.87K of RNT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $68.06K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 14.98%.
What is the current price of Reental?
The price of 1 Reental currently costs $0.21.
How many Reental are there?
The current circulating supply of Reental is 40.53M. This is the total amount of RNT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Reental?
Reental (RNT) currently ranks 1057 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 14.52M
14.98 %
#1057
$ 68.06K
41,000,000
