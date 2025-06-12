roa

ROACOREROA

Live ROACORE price updates and the latest ROACORE news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0224

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live ROACORE price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $19.42M. The table above accurately updates our ROA price in real time. The price of ROA is up 14.15% since last hour, up 116.06% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $21.25M. ROA has a circulating supply of 550.00M coins and a max supply of 950.00M ROA.

ROACORE Stats

What is the market cap of ROACORE?

The current market cap of ROACORE is $12.18M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ROACORE?

Currently, 868.32M of ROA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $19.42M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 116.06%.

What is the current price of ROACORE?

The price of 1 ROACORE currently costs $0.02.

How many ROACORE are there?

The current circulating supply of ROACORE is 550.00M. This is the total amount of ROA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ROACORE?

ROACORE (ROA) currently ranks 1458 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.18M

116.06 %

Market Cap Rank

#1458

24H Volume

$ 19.42M

Circulating Supply

550,000,000

latest ROACORE news