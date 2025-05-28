roam

ROAM TokenROAM

Live ROAM Token price updates and the latest ROAM Token news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.185

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.18

24h high

$0.19

VS
USD
BTC

The live ROAM Token price today is $0.19 with a 24-hour trading volume of $18.21M. The table above accurately updates our ROAM price in real time. The price of ROAM is up 1.21% since last hour, up 1.69% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $184.89M. ROAM has a circulating supply of 278.19M coins and a max supply of 998.11M ROAM.

ROAM Token Stats

What is the market cap of ROAM Token?

The current market cap of ROAM Token is $51.56M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ROAM Token?

Currently, 98.33M of ROAM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $18.21M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.69%.

What is the current price of ROAM Token?

The price of 1 ROAM Token currently costs $0.19.

How many ROAM Token are there?

The current circulating supply of ROAM Token is 278.19M. This is the total amount of ROAM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ROAM Token?

ROAM Token (ROAM) currently ranks 727 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 51.56M

1.69 %

Market Cap Rank

#727

24H Volume

$ 18.21M

Circulating Supply

280,000,000

latest ROAM Token news