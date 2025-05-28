Rocky the dogROCKY
Live Rocky the dog price updates and the latest Rocky the dog news.

The live Rocky the dog price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $611.95K. The table above accurately updates our ROCKY price in real time. The price of ROCKY is down -1.31% since last hour, up 1.40K% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $18.59M. ROCKY has a circulating supply of 999.99M coins and a max supply of 999.99M ROCKY.
Rocky the dog Stats
What is the market cap of Rocky the dog?
The current market cap of Rocky the dog is $17.94M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Rocky the dog?
Currently, 32.92M of ROCKY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $611.95K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1400.50%.
What is the current price of Rocky the dog?
The price of 1 Rocky the dog currently costs $0.02.
How many Rocky the dog are there?
The current circulating supply of Rocky the dog is 999.99M. This is the total amount of ROCKY that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Rocky the dog?
Rocky the dog (ROCKY) currently ranks 1054 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
