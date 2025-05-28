roco

The live Roco Finance price today is $0.14 with a 24-hour trading volume of $204.78K. The table above accurately updates our ROCO price in real time. The price of ROCO is up 38.48% since last hour, up 89.73% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.84M. ROCO has a circulating supply of 85.68M coins and a max supply of 99.55M ROCO.

Roco Finance Stats

What is the market cap of Roco Finance?

The current market cap of Roco Finance is $11.94M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Roco Finance?

Currently, 1.47M of ROCO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $204.78K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 89.73%.

What is the current price of Roco Finance?

The price of 1 Roco Finance currently costs $0.14.

How many Roco Finance are there?

The current circulating supply of Roco Finance is 85.68M. This is the total amount of ROCO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Roco Finance?

Roco Finance (ROCO) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 11.94M

89.73 %

Market Cap Rank

#1742

24H Volume

$ 204.78K

Circulating Supply

86,000,000

