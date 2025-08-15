room

$0.0166

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.007

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live Backroom price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.15M. The table above accurately updates our ROOM price in real time. The price of ROOM is up 13.09% since last hour, up 127.90% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $16.62M. ROOM has a circulating supply of 620.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B ROOM.

Backroom Stats

What is the market cap of Backroom?

The current market cap of Backroom is $10.79M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Backroom?

Currently, 129.63M of ROOM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.15M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 127.90%.

What is the current price of Backroom?

The price of 1 Backroom currently costs $0.02.

How many Backroom are there?

The current circulating supply of Backroom is 620.00M. This is the total amount of ROOM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Backroom?

Backroom (ROOM) currently ranks 1730 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.79M

127.90 %

Market Cap Rank

#1730

24H Volume

$ 2.15M

Circulating Supply

620,000,000

