route

Router Protocol [OLD]ROUTE

Live Router Protocol [OLD] price updates and the latest Router Protocol [OLD] news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$1.28

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.05

24h high

$1.29

VS
USD
BTC

The live Router Protocol [OLD] price today is $1.28 with a 24-hour trading volume of $284.28K. The table above accurately updates our ROUTE price in real time. The price of ROUTE is up 2.38% since last hour, up 22.53% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $25.60M. ROUTE has a circulating supply of 16.52M coins and a max supply of 20.00M ROUTE.

Router Protocol [OLD] Stats

What is the market cap of Router Protocol [OLD]?

The current market cap of Router Protocol [OLD] is $21.21M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Router Protocol [OLD]?

Currently, 222.10K of ROUTE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $284.28K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 22.53%.

What is the current price of Router Protocol [OLD]?

The price of 1 Router Protocol [OLD] currently costs $1.28.

How many Router Protocol [OLD] are there?

The current circulating supply of Router Protocol [OLD] is 16.52M. This is the total amount of ROUTE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Router Protocol [OLD]?

Router Protocol [OLD] (ROUTE) currently ranks 1046 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 21.21M

22.53 %

Market Cap Rank

#1046

24H Volume

$ 284.28K

Circulating Supply

17,000,000

latest Router Protocol [OLD] news