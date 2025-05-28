Router Protocol [OLD]ROUTE
Live Router Protocol [OLD] price updates and the latest Router Protocol [OLD] news.
price
sponsored by
$1.28
$0
(0%)
24h low
$1.05
24h high
$1.29
The live Router Protocol [OLD] price today is $1.28 with a 24-hour trading volume of $284.28K. The table above accurately updates our ROUTE price in real time. The price of ROUTE is up 2.38% since last hour, up 22.53% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $25.60M. ROUTE has a circulating supply of 16.52M coins and a max supply of 20.00M ROUTE.
Router Protocol [OLD] Stats
What is the market cap of Router Protocol [OLD]?
The current market cap of Router Protocol [OLD] is $21.21M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Router Protocol [OLD]?
Currently, 222.10K of ROUTE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $284.28K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 22.53%.
What is the current price of Router Protocol [OLD]?
The price of 1 Router Protocol [OLD] currently costs $1.28.
How many Router Protocol [OLD] are there?
The current circulating supply of Router Protocol [OLD] is 16.52M. This is the total amount of ROUTE that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Router Protocol [OLD]?
Router Protocol [OLD] (ROUTE) currently ranks 1046 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 21.21M
22.53 %
#1046
$ 284.28K
17,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/