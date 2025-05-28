rpk

$0.0266

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.03

The live RepubliK price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.33M. The table above accurately updates our RPK price in real time. The price of RPK is up 15.39% since last hour, up 25.54% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $79.71M. RPK has a circulating supply of 200.00M coins and a max supply of 3.00B RPK.

RepubliK Stats

What is the market cap of RepubliK?

The current market cap of RepubliK is $5.54M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of RepubliK?

Currently, 125.47M of RPK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.33M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 25.54%.

What is the current price of RepubliK?

The price of 1 RepubliK currently costs $0.03.

How many RepubliK are there?

The current circulating supply of RepubliK is 200.00M. This is the total amount of RPK that is available.

What is the relative popularity of RepubliK?

RepubliK (RPK) currently ranks 1728 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 5.54M

25.54 %

Market Cap Rank

#1728

24H Volume

$ 3.33M

Circulating Supply

200,000,000

