price

$2,882.74

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2,739.24

24h high

$2,894.21

VS
USD
BTC

The live Kelp DAO Restaked ETH price today is $2,882.74 with a 24-hour trading volume of $366.27K. The table above accurately updates our RSETH price in real time. The price of RSETH is up 1.32% since last hour, up 4.46% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.39B. RSETH has a circulating supply of 481.22K coins and a max supply of 481.22K RSETH.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Stats

What is the market cap of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH?

The current market cap of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is $1.39B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH?

Currently, 127.06 of RSETH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $366.27K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 4.46%.

What is the current price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH?

The price of 1 Kelp DAO Restaked ETH currently costs $2,882.74.

How many Kelp DAO Restaked ETH are there?

The current circulating supply of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 481.22K. This is the total amount of RSETH that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH?

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) currently ranks 83 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 1.39B

4.46 %

Market Cap Rank

#83

24H Volume

$ 366.27K

Circulating Supply

480,000

