The live Resupply price today is $2.53 with a 24-hour trading volume of $173.23K. The table above accurately updates our RSUP price in real time. The price of RSUP is down -1.66% since last hour, up 4.61% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $157.77M. RSUP has a circulating supply of 3.90M coins and a max supply of 62.36M RSUP.

Resupply Stats

What is the market cap of Resupply?

The current market cap of Resupply is $9.86M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Resupply?

Currently, 68.47K of RSUP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $173.23K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 4.61%.

What is the current price of Resupply?

The price of 1 Resupply currently costs $2.53.

How many Resupply are there?

The current circulating supply of Resupply is 3.90M. This is the total amount of RSUP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Resupply?

Resupply (RSUP) currently ranks 1614 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.86M

4.61 %

Market Cap Rank

#1614

24H Volume

$ 173.23K

Circulating Supply

3,900,000

