$2,758.95

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2,717.16

24h high

$2,864.32

The live Restaked Swell ETH price today is $2,758.95 with a 24-hour trading volume of $108.50K. The table above accurately updates our RSWETH price in real time. The price of RSWETH is down -0.21% since last hour, up 0.34% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $100.92M. RSWETH has a circulating supply of 36.57K coins and a max supply of 36.58K RSWETH.

Restaked Swell ETH Stats

What is the market cap of Restaked Swell ETH?

The current market cap of Restaked Swell ETH is $100.91M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Restaked Swell ETH?

Currently, 39.33 of RSWETH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $108.50K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.34%.

What is the current price of Restaked Swell ETH?

The price of 1 Restaked Swell ETH currently costs $2,758.95.

How many Restaked Swell ETH are there?

The current circulating supply of Restaked Swell ETH is 36.57K. This is the total amount of RSWETH that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Restaked Swell ETH?

Restaked Swell ETH (RSWETH) currently ranks 484 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 100.91M

0.34 %

Market Cap Rank

#484

24H Volume

$ 108.50K

Circulating Supply

37,000

