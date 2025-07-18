RujiraRUJI
Live Rujira price updates and the latest Rujira news.
$0.898
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.90
24h high
$0.93
The live Rujira price today is $0.90 with a 24-hour trading volume of $212.92K. The table above accurately updates our RUJI price in real time. The price of RUJI is down -0.31% since last hour, down -3.71% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $89.84M. RUJI has a circulating supply of 74.50M coins and a max supply of 100.00M RUJI.
Rujira Stats
What is the market cap of Rujira?
The current market cap of Rujira is $66.93M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Rujira?
Currently, 237.00K of RUJI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $212.92K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.71%.
What is the current price of Rujira?
The price of 1 Rujira currently costs $0.90.
How many Rujira are there?
The current circulating supply of Rujira is 74.50M. This is the total amount of RUJI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Rujira?
Rujira (RUJI) currently ranks 673 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 66.93M
-3.71 %
#673
$ 212.92K
75,000,000
