rusd

Reservoir rUSDRUSD

Live Reservoir rUSD price updates and the latest Reservoir rUSD news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$1

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.00

24h high

$1.08

VS
USD
BTC

The live Reservoir rUSD price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.34M. The table above accurately updates our RUSD price in real time. The price of RUSD is up 0.00% since last hour, up 0.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $73.87M. RUSD has a circulating supply of 73.79M coins and a max supply of 73.79M RUSD.

Reservoir rUSD Stats

What is the market cap of Reservoir rUSD?

The current market cap of Reservoir rUSD is $73.87M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Reservoir rUSD?

Currently, 1.34M of RUSD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.34M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.01%.

What is the current price of Reservoir rUSD?

The price of 1 Reservoir rUSD currently costs $1.00.

How many Reservoir rUSD are there?

The current circulating supply of Reservoir rUSD is 73.79M. This is the total amount of RUSD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Reservoir rUSD?

Reservoir rUSD (RUSD) currently ranks 600 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 73.87M

0.01 %

Market Cap Rank

#600

24H Volume

$ 1.34M

Circulating Supply

74,000,000

latest Reservoir rUSD news