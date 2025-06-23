rusdc-hyper

Relend Network USDC (HyperEVM)RUSDC-HYPER

Live Relend Network USDC (HyperEVM) price updates and the latest Relend Network USDC (HyperEVM) news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$1

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.99

24h high

$1.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Relend Network USDC (HyperEVM) price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $72.17K. The table above accurately updates our RUSDC-HYPER price in real time. The price of RUSDC-HYPER is up 0.85% since last hour, up 0.30% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.00M. RUSDC-HYPER has a circulating supply of 11.98M coins and a max supply of 11.98M RUSDC-HYPER.

Relend Network USDC (HyperEVM) Stats

What is the market cap of Relend Network USDC (HyperEVM)?

The current market cap of Relend Network USDC (HyperEVM) is $11.89M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Relend Network USDC (HyperEVM)?

Currently, 72.03K of RUSDC-HYPER were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $72.17K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.30%.

What is the current price of Relend Network USDC (HyperEVM)?

The price of 1 Relend Network USDC (HyperEVM) currently costs $1.00.

How many Relend Network USDC (HyperEVM) are there?

The current circulating supply of Relend Network USDC (HyperEVM) is 11.98M. This is the total amount of RUSDC-HYPER that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Relend Network USDC (HyperEVM)?

Relend Network USDC (HyperEVM) (RUSDC-HYPER) currently ranks 1464 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.89M

0.30 %

Market Cap Rank

#1464

24H Volume

$ 72.17K

Circulating Supply

12,000,000

latest Relend Network USDC (HyperEVM) news