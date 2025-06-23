Relend Network USDC (HyperEVM)RUSDC-HYPER
The live Relend Network USDC (HyperEVM) price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $72.17K. The table above accurately updates our RUSDC-HYPER price in real time. The price of RUSDC-HYPER is up 0.85% since last hour, up 0.30% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.00M. RUSDC-HYPER has a circulating supply of 11.98M coins and a max supply of 11.98M RUSDC-HYPER.
Relend Network USDC (HyperEVM) Stats
What is the market cap of Relend Network USDC (HyperEVM)?
The current market cap of Relend Network USDC (HyperEVM) is $11.89M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Relend Network USDC (HyperEVM)?
Currently, 72.03K of RUSDC-HYPER were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $72.17K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.30%.
What is the current price of Relend Network USDC (HyperEVM)?
The price of 1 Relend Network USDC (HyperEVM) currently costs $1.00.
How many Relend Network USDC (HyperEVM) are there?
The current circulating supply of Relend Network USDC (HyperEVM) is 11.98M. This is the total amount of RUSDC-HYPER that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Relend Network USDC (HyperEVM)?
Relend Network USDC (HyperEVM) (RUSDC-HYPER) currently ranks 1464 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
