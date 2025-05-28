rwa

$0.0112

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.01

The live Allo price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $80.78M. The table above accurately updates our RWA price in real time. The price of RWA is up 1.40% since last hour, down -5.37% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $112.16M. RWA has a circulating supply of 1.80B coins and a max supply of 10.00B RWA.

Allo Stats

What is the market cap of Allo?

The current market cap of Allo is $20.19M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Allo?

Currently, 7.20B of RWA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $80.78M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -5.37%.

What is the current price of Allo?

The price of 1 Allo currently costs $0.01.

How many Allo are there?

The current circulating supply of Allo is 1.80B. This is the total amount of RWA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Allo?

Allo (RWA) currently ranks 1201 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 20.19M

-5.37 %

Market Cap Rank

#1201

24H Volume

$ 80.78M

Circulating Supply

1,800,000,000

