The live RWAX price today is $0.51 with a 24-hour trading volume of $318.32K. The table above accurately updates our RWAX price in real time. The price of RWAX is down -4.86% since last hour, up 9.03% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $25.70M. RWAX has a circulating supply of 16.36M coins and a max supply of 50.00M RWAX.

RWAX Stats

What is the market cap of RWAX?

The current market cap of RWAX is $8.60M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of RWAX?

Currently, 619.38K of RWAX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $318.32K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 9.03%.

What is the current price of RWAX?

The price of 1 RWAX currently costs $0.51.

How many RWAX are there?

The current circulating supply of RWAX is 16.36M. This is the total amount of RWAX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of RWAX?

RWAX (RWAX) currently ranks 1743 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

