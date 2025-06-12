rx

$0.0192

The live ReachX Mainnet price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $576.03K. The table above accurately updates our RX price in real time. The price of RX is down -2.23% since last hour, up 2.57% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $19.15M. RX has a circulating supply of 500.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B RX.

ReachX Mainnet Stats

What is the market cap of ReachX Mainnet?

The current market cap of ReachX Mainnet is $9.58M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ReachX Mainnet?

Currently, 30.07M of RX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $576.03K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.57%.

What is the current price of ReachX Mainnet?

The price of 1 ReachX Mainnet currently costs $0.02.

How many ReachX Mainnet are there?

The current circulating supply of ReachX Mainnet is 500.00M. This is the total amount of RX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ReachX Mainnet?

ReachX Mainnet (RX) currently ranks 1621 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.58M

2.57 %

Market Cap Rank

#1621

24H Volume

$ 576.03K

Circulating Supply

500,000,000

