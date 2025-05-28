RadiantRXD
Live Radiant price updates and the latest Radiant news.
price
$0.000591
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.0004
24h high
$0.0006
The live Radiant price today is $0.0006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $182.36K. The table above accurately updates our RXD price in real time. The price of RXD is down -0.92% since last hour, up 7.39% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.49M. RXD has a circulating supply of 12.66B coins and a max supply of 12.66B RXD.
Radiant Stats
What is the market cap of Radiant?
The current market cap of Radiant is $7.49M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Radiant?
Currently, 308.52M of RXD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $182.36K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 7.39%.
What is the current price of Radiant?
The price of 1 Radiant currently costs $0.0006.
How many Radiant are there?
The current circulating supply of Radiant is 12.66B. This is the total amount of RXD that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Radiant?
Radiant (RXD) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 7.49M
7.39 %
#1742
$ 182.36K
13,000,000,000
