$0.215

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.22

24h high

$0.23

The live RXR Coin price today is $0.21 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.86M. The table above accurately updates our RXR price in real time. The price of RXR is down -2.30% since last hour, down -2.44% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $81.65M. RXR has a circulating supply of 40.00M coins and a max supply of 380.00M RXR.

What is the market cap of RXR Coin?

The current market cap of RXR Coin is $8.59M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of RXR Coin?

Currently, 17.97M of RXR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.86M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.44%.

What is the current price of RXR Coin?

The price of 1 RXR Coin currently costs $0.21.

How many RXR Coin are there?

The current circulating supply of RXR Coin is 40.00M. This is the total amount of RXR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of RXR Coin?

RXR Coin (RXR) currently ranks 1703 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 8.59M

-2.44 %

Market Cap Rank

#1703

24H Volume

$ 3.86M

Circulating Supply

40,000,000

