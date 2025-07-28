RyuJinRYU
price
$0.00000000921
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.000000008
24h high
$0.000000009
The live RyuJin price today is $0.000000009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $71.86K. The table above accurately updates our RYU price in real time. The price of RYU is up 1.04% since last hour, up 16.85% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.21M. RYU has a circulating supply of 1000.00T coins and a max supply of 1000.00T RYU.
RyuJin Stats
What is the market cap of RyuJin?
The current market cap of RyuJin is $9.28M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of RyuJin?
Currently, 7.80T of RYU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $71.86K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 16.85%.
What is the current price of RyuJin?
The price of 1 RyuJin currently costs $0.000000009.
How many RyuJin are there?
The current circulating supply of RyuJin is 1000.00T. This is the total amount of RYU that is available.
What is the relative popularity of RyuJin?
RyuJin (RYU) currently ranks 1751 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 9.28M
16.85 %
#1751
$ 71.86K
1,000,000,000,000,000
