$13.11

$0

(0%)

24h low

$12.08

24h high

$13.10

The live Rezerve Money price today is $13.11 with a 24-hour trading volume of $100.66K. The table above accurately updates our RZR price in real time. The price of RZR is up 3.84% since last hour, up 0.60% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.29M. RZR has a circulating supply of 860.99K coins and a max supply of 860.99K RZR.

Rezerve Money Stats

What is the market cap of Rezerve Money?

The current market cap of Rezerve Money is $11.36M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Rezerve Money?

Currently, 7.68K of RZR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $100.66K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.60%.

What is the current price of Rezerve Money?

The price of 1 Rezerve Money currently costs $13.11.

How many Rezerve Money are there?

The current circulating supply of Rezerve Money is 860.99K. This is the total amount of RZR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Rezerve Money?

Rezerve Money (RZR) currently ranks 1674 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 11.36M

0.60 %

Market Cap Rank

#1674

24H Volume

$ 100.66K

Circulating Supply

860,000

