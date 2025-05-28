s

$0.447

24h low

$0.43

24h high

$0.46

The live Sonic (prev. FTM) price today is $0.45 with a 24-hour trading volume of $109.93M. The table above accurately updates our S price in real time. The price of S is down -0.20% since last hour, up 1.72% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.42B. S has a circulating supply of 3.18B coins and a max supply of 3.18B S.

Sonic (prev. FTM) Stats

What is the market cap of Sonic (prev. FTM)?

The current market cap of Sonic (prev. FTM) is $1.42B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Sonic (prev. FTM)?

Currently, 245.97M of S were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $109.93M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.72%.

What is the current price of Sonic (prev. FTM)?

The price of 1 Sonic (prev. FTM) currently costs $0.45.

How many Sonic (prev. FTM) are there?

The current circulating supply of Sonic (prev. FTM) is 3.18B. This is the total amount of S that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Sonic (prev. FTM)?

Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) currently ranks 80 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 1.42B

1.72 %

Market Cap Rank

#80

24H Volume

$ 109.93M

Circulating Supply

3,200,000,000

