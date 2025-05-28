sabai

$0.0146

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.02

The live Sabai Protocol price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $822.75K. The table above accurately updates our SABAI price in real time. The price of SABAI is up 0.04% since last hour, up 5.17% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $38.65M. SABAI has a circulating supply of 507.04M coins and a max supply of 2.65B SABAI.

Sabai Protocol Stats

What is the market cap of Sabai Protocol?

The current market cap of Sabai Protocol is $7.38M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Sabai Protocol?

Currently, 56.42M of SABAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $822.75K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 5.17%.

What is the current price of Sabai Protocol?

The price of 1 Sabai Protocol currently costs $0.01.

How many Sabai Protocol are there?

The current circulating supply of Sabai Protocol is 507.04M. This is the total amount of SABAI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Sabai Protocol?

Sabai Protocol (SABAI) currently ranks 1750 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.38M

5.17 %

Market Cap Rank

#1750

24H Volume

$ 822.75K

Circulating Supply

510,000,000

